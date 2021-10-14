Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Short Interest Down 66.6% in September

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a drop of 66.6% from the September 15th total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of ZLDAF stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. Zelira Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.
Zelira Therapeutics Company Profile
