Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) is Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,918 shares during the quarter. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.7% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $7,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,431,000 after buying an additional 506,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,813,000 after buying an additional 415,976 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,429,000 after buying an additional 43,343 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,404,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,934,000 after buying an additional 625,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,348,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,746,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZNTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

In other news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,777,577.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Michael Johnson sold 12,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $855,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 140,764 shares of company stock worth $8,813,979 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZNTL traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $78.82. 4,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average of $56.37. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $81.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

