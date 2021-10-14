ZENZO Reaches Market Cap of $769,379.24 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. In the last week, ZENZO has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a market cap of $769,379.24 and $1,766.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for about $0.0259 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00044955 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00095910 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.30 or 0.00414807 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00013579 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00025039 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

