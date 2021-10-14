Zerogoki USD Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million (zUSD)

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 14th. Zerogoki USD has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $99,561.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zerogoki USD has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One Zerogoki USD coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zerogoki USD alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00045095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.00231481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00094734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

About Zerogoki USD

ZUSD is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,557,130 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Buying and Selling Zerogoki USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerogoki USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zerogoki USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zerogoki USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zerogoki USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.