Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter worth about $109,000. 23.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.56. Zeta Global has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $9.44.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

