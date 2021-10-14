ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Down 4.4%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.85 and last traded at $43.95. Approximately 70,140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,716,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.95.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZIM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $1.68. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 30.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

