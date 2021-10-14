ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ZIP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get ZIP alerts:

ZIZTF stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. ZIP has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.22.

Zip Co Limited provides point-of-sale credit and digital payment services to consumers and merchants in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, New Zealand, and South Africa. The company operates through ZIP AU, Zip Global, and Spotcap segments. It offers integrated retail finance solutions to merchants in the retail, education, health, and travel industries through online and in store.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.