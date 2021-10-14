ZrCoin Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 14th. One ZrCoin coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $90,390.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00068968 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.47 or 0.00122332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00073921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,565.15 or 0.99928321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,751.41 or 0.06512138 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

