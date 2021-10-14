ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) vs. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Head-To-Head Review

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) and Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get ZTE alerts:

ZTE pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. ZTE pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

ZTE has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZTE and Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZTE $14.70 billion 1.02 $619.59 million $0.06 107.83 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group $7.26 billion 2.94 $371.04 million N/A N/A

ZTE has higher revenue and earnings than Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group.

Profitability

This table compares ZTE and Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZTE 5.39% 8.18% 2.36% Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ZTE and Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZTE 1 0 2 0 2.33 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group 1 1 0 0 1.50

Summary

ZTE beats Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZTE

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets. Its business segments include Carrier Network, Government, Corporate and Consumer Businesses. Its Carrier Network division offers wireless and wired access, bearer networks, core networks, and telecommunication software systems and services. Its Government and Corporate division provides information solutions such as communication networks, internet of things, large data, and cloud computing products. Its Consumer division develops, produces, and sells smart phones, mobile data terminals, and home information terminals. ZTE was founded by Wei Gui Hou on February 7, 1985 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands. In addition, the company is involved in the trading of diamonds. The company also sells its products through online platforms. As of March 31, 2019, it had 3,134 points of sale in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, the United States, and Vietnam. It also operates Chow Tai Fook North America, a business hub that engages in the wholesale of diamond jewellery brands, such as HEARTS ON FIRE and MÃMOIRE located in Boston, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited operates as a subsidiary of Chow Tai Fook (Holding) Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.