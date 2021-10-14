Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,877,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,111,089 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $147,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 2,163,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,998,000 after buying an additional 752,500 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 240,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 59,449 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth $5,163,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth $943,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,032,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,374.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 348,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $3,574,195.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 472,369 shares of company stock worth $4,745,413. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.58 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

