$0.06 EPS Expected for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Sandstorm Gold reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sandstorm Gold.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 4.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 99,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 63,121 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.01. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $9.31.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandstorm Gold (SAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.