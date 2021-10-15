$0.06 EPS Expected for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Sandstorm Gold reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sandstorm Gold.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 4.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 99,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 63,121 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.01. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $9.31.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandstorm Gold (SAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.