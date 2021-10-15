$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Digi International had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $79.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digi International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Shares of DGII stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.16, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.67. Digi International has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digi International during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 116,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

