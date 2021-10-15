-$0.08 EPS Expected for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.05). MiMedx Group reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 31.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDXG traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $6.76. 1,000,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $15.99.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

