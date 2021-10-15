-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is $1.13. Alpine Immune Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 60.24% and a negative net margin of 190.22%. The business had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 million.

ALPN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Conway purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,563,190 shares of company stock worth $24,097,986 in the last three months. 57.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,933.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 517,399 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 6,330.4% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 304,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

ALPN stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $11.38. 31,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,431. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $272.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

