$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. CECO Environmental posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $78.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

CECE stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.07. The company had a trading volume of 83,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,275. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.90 million, a PE ratio of 88.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Jonathan Pollack acquired 7,630 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $52,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,046.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CECE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 73.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,731,000 after buying an additional 65,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 129.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

