$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.19. Clarivate posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.80 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLVT. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $760,346,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at $476,734,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at $298,280,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLVT opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.69, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

