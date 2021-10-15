$0.17 EPS Expected for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) to announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s earnings. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S..

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $814.58 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 18.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,629.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,515 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 14.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 161,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TKC opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $6.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.1104 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

