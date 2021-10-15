-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.26). iQIYI posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.60). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 17.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IQ. OTR Global reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957,425 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in iQIYI by 107.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 72,764 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 5.8% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 398,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 22,024 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 34.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

IQ stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.59. The company had a trading volume of 280,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,019,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.82. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

