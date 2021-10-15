-$0.27 EPS Expected for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Shares of FFIE stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

