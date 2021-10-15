$0.31 EPS Expected for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upstart’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Upstart will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.64.

Shares of UPST opened at $379.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.90. Upstart has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $380.22.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.65, for a total transaction of $7,237,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,111,464 shares of company stock valued at $449,147,257. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 49.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

