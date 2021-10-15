-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to report ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.39). Exagen posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.63 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 43.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%.

XGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Exagen by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,626,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,461,000 after purchasing an additional 376,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exagen by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 324,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exagen by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 106,908 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,551,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Exagen by 269.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 266,001 shares during the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XGN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,503. The company has a quick ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $209.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exagen (XGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.