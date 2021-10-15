$0.81 EPS Expected for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $123.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 30.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NTB traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.70. 1,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,725. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.95. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average is $35.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 511,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,166,000 after acquiring an additional 34,998 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 844,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,926,000 after purchasing an additional 37,236 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 315,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 48.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.2% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 124,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.