$0.98 EPS Expected for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to post $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.21. Abiomed posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million.

ABMD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $345.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $345.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.57. Abiomed has a 52-week low of $242.73 and a 52-week high of $387.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 102.70, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Abiomed news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Abiomed in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Abiomed in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abiomed by 153.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

