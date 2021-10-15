$1.11 EPS Expected for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will announce $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.13. Oracle posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oracle.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.33. 7,397,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,957,400. Oracle has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $97.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.92 and a 200 day moving average of $83.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $14,101,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.