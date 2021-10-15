$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will announce $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $850.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year sales of $4.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.26. 835,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.88 and its 200 day moving average is $71.16.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,094,036.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

