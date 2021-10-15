$1.54 EPS Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to post $1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. PepsiCo reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $6.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 38.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $2,312,000. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 81,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 39.1% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 185,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 52,100 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $159.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.28 and its 200-day moving average is $150.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

