$1.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Oct 15th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will report sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88 billion. Taylor Morrison Home posted sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $7.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.44 billion to $7.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after buying an additional 60,268 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 266,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 55,477 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMHC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.41. 6,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

