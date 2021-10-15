$113.54 Million in Sales Expected for Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) will report $113.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.23 million and the lowest is $106.85 million. Preferred Apartment Communities reported sales of $126.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $459.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $443.49 million to $474.83 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $453.32 million, with estimates ranging from $424.37 million to $482.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Preferred Apartment Communities.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 2.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading upped their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

NYSE APTS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.53. 18,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. Preferred Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $12.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 93.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 906,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 438,052 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,264,000 after acquiring an additional 259,619 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 432.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 249,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after buying an additional 230,935 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at about $2,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

