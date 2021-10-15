1,272,556 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,272,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,988,000. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.94% of Axon Enterprise at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 4,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.72, for a total value of $863,396.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,203 shares of company stock valued at $10,510,812 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $179.03 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.66 and a 52 week high of $212.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

