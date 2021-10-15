13,089 Shares in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:GFI opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

