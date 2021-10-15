137,250 Shares in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Purchased by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 137,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Welbilt by 2,214.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Welbilt by 4,865.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welbilt in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Welbilt by 18.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welbilt alerts:

In other Welbilt news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $993,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $443,705.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,789 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WBT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. William Blair cut shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

Shares of NYSE:WBT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.69. 18,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31. Welbilt, Inc has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 59.18 and a beta of 2.45.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.