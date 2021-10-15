15,458 Shares in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,440,000 after acquiring an additional 247,045 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 61.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 224.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 159,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $25.23 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of -0.30.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

In other news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

