155,910 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 155,910 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,700,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,721,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,120,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,284,000 after purchasing an additional 471,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,796,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,146 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,377,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,896,000 after buying an additional 320,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,874,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,782,000 after buying an additional 206,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

LUMN stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.05. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

