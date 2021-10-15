165,130 Shares in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 165,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,158,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth about $523,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,458,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 39.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 86,961 shares during the period. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $549.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

