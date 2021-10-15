17,316 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Acquired by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 158,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 282,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,530,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BLDR traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.80. 5,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,917. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average of $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $57.81.
Several research firms have issued reports on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.
In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.
