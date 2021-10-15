17,316 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Acquired by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 158,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 282,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,530,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDR traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.80. 5,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,917. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average of $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $57.81.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

