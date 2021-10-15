$18.53 Million in Sales Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to post sales of $18.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.51 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $17.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $80.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.26 million to $119.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $76.44 million, with estimates ranging from $62.75 million to $104.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 96.67% and a negative return on equity of 68.52%. The business had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTMX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.14. 376,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,100. The firm has a market cap of $334.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.69. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,393,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,473,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after buying an additional 697,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,109,000 after buying an additional 1,383,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,616,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after buying an additional 1,257,697 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,055,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

