1Spatial (LON:SPA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

1Spatial (LON:SPA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON SPA opened at GBX 42 ($0.55) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 38.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 40.79. 1Spatial has a 52-week low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 52.45 ($0.69).

1Spatial Company Profile

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise, as well as provides automated data validation and management for the ArcGIS platform; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

