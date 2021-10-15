1Spatial (LON:SPA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

1Spatial (LON:SPA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON SPA opened at GBX 42 ($0.55) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 38.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 40.79. 1Spatial has a 52-week low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 52.45 ($0.69).
1Spatial Company Profile
