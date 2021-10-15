$2.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) will post $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.33. Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5,450%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $4.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Argus started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $21.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,819,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,533,469. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 398,282 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 487.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,022 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 39,022 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,533 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 18,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

