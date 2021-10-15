$2.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will report sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.45 billion. Yum China posted sales of $2.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year sales of $9.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.68 billion to $10.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.16 billion to $11.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%.

A number of research firms recently commented on YUMC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Macquarie cut Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,454,000 after buying an additional 40,246 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 314.5% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 166,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 126,220 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 225.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUMC traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.85. The stock had a trading volume of 31,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,265. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $69.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average of $62.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

