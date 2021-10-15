$21.96 Million in Sales Expected for Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) will post $21.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.74 million and the lowest is $21.18 million. Howard Bancorp reported sales of $20.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full year sales of $87.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.03 million to $88.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $86.53 million, with estimates ranging from $84.69 million to $88.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Howard Bancorp.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 24.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens cut Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 127.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 82.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,676,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBMD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,344. The firm has a market cap of $394.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Howard Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

