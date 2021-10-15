2,135 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

SCHX stock opened at $107.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.04. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $77.80 and a one year high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

