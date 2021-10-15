230 Shares in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Acquired by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 144.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Polaris by 25.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist reduced their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Longbow Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

NYSE PII opened at $128.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.68 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.86.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

