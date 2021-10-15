$251.45 Million in Sales Expected for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to report $251.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $256.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $246.90 million. The Shyft Group posted sales of $203.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year sales of $922.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $922.00 million to $923.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.90 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%.

Several research firms recently commented on SHYF. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $632,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,300 over the last three months. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth approximately $574,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 100.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 51,778 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 94,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 107,810.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHYF opened at $38.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Shyft Group has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $45.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

