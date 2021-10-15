3,141,987 Shares in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC bought a new position in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,141,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,835,000. Fmr LLC owned 1.50% of TuSimple as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $461,118,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $310,946,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $151,145,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,615,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,652,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TuSimple news, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $111,079.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cheng Lu sold 44,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,888,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,450 shares of company stock worth $8,592,771 in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. CICC Research initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

NASDAQ TSP opened at $38.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.48. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TuSimple Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

