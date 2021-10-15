35,120 Shares in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Acquired by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,120 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 5.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,540,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,492,000 after buying an additional 6,397,198 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,631,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Banco Santander by 10.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,312,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,448 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander by 17.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,000,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Banco Santander by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,664,000 after purchasing an additional 108,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

SAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.58.

SAN opened at $3.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.0563 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

