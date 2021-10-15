35,172 Shares in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Skillz by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Skillz by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 552,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 248,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Skillz by 521.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skillz alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SKLZ. Zacks Investment Research raised Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $9.10 on Friday. Skillz Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $15.02.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $859,221.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 700,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,065,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 792,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,579,578. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.