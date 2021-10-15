$355.23 Million in Sales Expected for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will announce $355.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $363.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $344.60 million. Hexcel posted sales of $286.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of HXL opened at $61.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.95. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $64.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

