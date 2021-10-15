3,700 Shares in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ON24 by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ON24 by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ON24 news, Director Barry Zwarenstein acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $511,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,125. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $199,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,612 shares of company stock worth $15,913,427 over the last ninety days.

NYSE ONTF opened at $20.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average is $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ON24, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The stock has a market cap of $937.22 million and a PE ratio of 15.70.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ONTF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

