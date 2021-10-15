3,884 Shares in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TX shares. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.25. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 24.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

