3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Decreased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in 3M were worth $19,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.54.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,059. The company has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.62 and a 200-day moving average of $195.29. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.